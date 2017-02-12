Raleigh County Humane Society hosts fundraiser to benefit the shelter

On Sunday, dozens of people in Beckley painted for a good cause. The Raleigh County Humane Society held a painting fundraiser to help improve the lives of the animals housed at their shelter. 59 News spoke with some of the painters at the event to learn why they wanted to give back.

Jacqueline Lively just adopted Peaches, a dog that used to live at the Raleigh County Humane Society. Since then she's continued her volunteer work with the shelter by fostering animals and getting involved in fundraisers. That's why on Sunday her and her daughter picked up their paint brushes and headed over to 110 Marshall to spend the day painting for a cause.

"I think they need all the help they can get because they do a great job there and anything we can do to help out more, if everybody could do a little bit they would be in good shape," said Jacqueline Lively, event participant.

About two dozen people signed up for Sunday's fundraiser. The event involved an art instructor teaching parents and their children step by step how to paint an owl. Proceeds from event ticket sales will benefit the Humane Society so they can continue to pay for services like spay and neuter.

"It's always a great feeling when we have these people that want to come out and are interested in our events. We want people to come out to the shelter and see our animals but when we do these fundraising events we love to see people come out. The more the merrier," said Melissa Lyons, Humane Society Board member.

With Sunday's turnout they were able to raise roughly $300 for the shelter.

Lyons says the Humane Society is already planning to host another painting fundraiser in the near future.