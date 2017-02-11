Unity Service held in Beckley to support local Law Enforcement

Over the past year violence against police officers has been making headlines nation wide. That's why community members in Raleigh County are gathering for a Unity Service to show their support for local law enforcement. 59 News spoke with organizers for the service to see how this event came about.

"Our country needs some prayer and I'm a firm believer that God's in control," said Kyle Roark, Unity Service Participant.

Kyle Roark was one of the dozens of community members at Saturday's Unity Service in Beckley. The goal of the Service is to show support and provide a sense of unity for local law enforcement.

"Law enforcement needs our prayers. They have a tough job and our prayer is that God will help them through and see that their job is done correctly," Roark added.

The nondenominational service was hosted by several local churches and the organization L.E.A.F., a program that provides worship services for law enforcement. The organization also provides bibles for cadets graduating from the police academy.

"We need it, our country is in turmoil and I think we need to turn to God and beg him to help us a little bit because we're in bad shape," said Terry Phillips, event organizer.

Phillips says Saturday he's praying for support for the local police officers.

"To see that there's people praying for them, to know they we have their back," Phillips added.

Phillips says Saturday's service was possible through donations from community members, local churches and Flat Top Arms. He hopes to continue to host more Unity Services throughout the year.

