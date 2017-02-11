Raleigh County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

On November 17, 2016, police say off duty Raleigh County Deputy A.B. Milam offered help putting out a structure fire on Coal City Road.

There, he was told the fire was possibly an arson and that the man responsible was nearby. After being given a description of a possible suspect, the Deputy ran in to a man who fit the description.



It was this man Larry Leamon Cook III. After the Deputy told Cook who he was, Cook pulled out a large hunting knife and charged Deputy A.B. Milam.

That is when Deputies say Milam shot Cook, sending him to the hospital.

Last night, February 11th 2017, Deputies were called to a fight involving Cook. The Sheriff's Department says they did not know Cook had been released from the hospital. At the scene of the fight Cook was served with warrants regarding the shooting incident in November. He was charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Malicious Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer. He's in Southern Regional Jail.