App gives local fire department an upper hand

The Beckley Fire Department is now using an app on their cell phones called Active 911. This app allows firefighters to receive alerts about emergency calls in their area.

Raleigh County resident, Stephanie Collier, said she fears if her home or one of her neighbors homes were to catch fire, firefighters might not be able to get there in time.

"I think it's great because there are a lot of rural areas where you really don't know the address, so I think it's a great idea," Collier said.

Within the app, firefighters have the option to respond directly and let other agencies know who is responding to the emergency call. Fire Prevention Officer, Ernest Parsons, said the the other agencies can track their truck as they are driving to an emergency call, which can be helpful if they get lost or encounter a road block.

"It's very beneficial and to be able to see, you can see other responding units, where they are based and where a hydrant location is, as a visual you can redirect your resources to a certain area to better serve whatever the call is," Parsons said.

Firefighters with the Beckley Department said it is important to use every resource available and now that includes their smart phones.