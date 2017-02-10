DEVELOPING: Data Breach in Mercer County Schools - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

DEVELOPING: Data Breach in Mercer County Schools

By Celeste Ritchason, Web Content Producer
Personal information has been compromised of 1,700 employees within the Mercer County School System on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. Mercer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers tells 59News the employee's W-2 forms were stolen, but all student data is safe. 

As of now, the Mercer County School Board is working on informing all of their employees whose information was compromised. They have also hired a monitoring company that specializes in identity theft to offer assistance to the affected employees. 

The FBI and the Attorney General's office have been contacted to head up the investigation. 

We will continue to update this story and inform you as new details become available. 

