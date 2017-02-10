Princeton Senior High School Among Other Mercer County Schools Recognized For High Graduation Rate

70 high schools in West Virginia are being recognized for graduation rates of 90 percent or greater for the 2015/16 school year according to the West Virginia Department of Education. Princeton Senior High School is being recognized for having a graduation rate of nearly 93 percent. Assistant Principal Brad Carr said that's up from previous years.

Carr said, "We continually look for ways to provide support and interventions for students. We also really champion ourselves on having multiple options to graduation providing plenty of curriculum choices for students to keep them engaged and motivated to you know find a career path that they are interested in or work toward college placement somewhere."

A.J. Boggess is a senior and plans on attending Virginia Tech after graduation. Boggess said the environment of the school is a huge factor in the graduation rate.

Boggess said, "It makes us feel proud. Being in the student council, I am also the president of other clubs and we all collaborate and we work really really hard to make Princeton a great school. To see us being successful and ranking is really really satisfying."

Boggess said the one-on-one attention that students get from the teachers is one of the reasons for success.

Boggess said, "Many of our teachers will come before school or after school and offer tutoring for students who are struggling. You can come in to do extra credit. You can come in for homework help."

Carr said, "It's an accomplishment that we're proud of that we're getting recognized for."

Montcalm High School landed at 35 on the list with a nearly 94 percent graduation rate. Pikeview High School is number 60 with 91 percent.