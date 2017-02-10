Does Drastic Changing Weather Cause Colds?

Drastic changes in temperatures make it harder to stay healthy. Especially when it's cold and flu season. But, this is only a myth because you need to be exposed to bacteria or viruses. Atmospheric pressure changes can cause joint pain and migraine headaches. And the cold air can constrict your airways. Tessa Ricottilli, New River Health Physician's Assistant, told us " we see a lot of students here and we have been seeing an increase in kids coming in, um, with different symptoms they're having. We're seeing a lot of sore throats, lot of runny noses, headaches, things like that, mild cough." During cold and flu season, getting the flu shot helps decrease your chance of getting the flu.