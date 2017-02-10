Proposed Talcott Fire Department a Step Closer to Opening

A small community in Summers County is a step closer to getting a new fire department.

The State Fire Commission approved phase one of two for the proposed Talcott Fire Department on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Charleston. The fire department's board of directors must now get the proper paperwork filed and finish upgrading their fire trucks in order to pass phase two.

Bill Costomiris, a board of directors member, said the State Fire Marshal's office will be doing a building inspection at the end of February, 2017 and a complete site inspection in mid March, 2017.

He told 59News the Talcott Fire Department is expected to open no later than June.

