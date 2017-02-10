Winter Tourism is Going Up in Fayette County

People from across North America come to the Mountain State for a variety of outdoor activities. Fayetteville draws hundreds of thousands of tourists during the summer and fall. They come to experience the white water rafting, hiking, and mountain biking. To take advantage of this, the Fayette County Chamber of commerce has plenty of activities already planned for this upcoming summer. Sharon Cruikshank, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President, told us " We had a good year last year. This year should be even better. Again you've got the jamboree coming, you've got the um Spartan Games in August, and of course then Bridge Day in October."

When the weather is bad, not as many people want to take advantage of the great outdoors. Businesses that rely on visitors - say even in the coldest winter - there are chances to go on an adventure. Haynes Mansfield, ACE Marketing Director, said " If you can tell people that that's here for them to come see, but more importantly if you can get them to visit for when, example lodging is half off during the off season, you're basically introducing them to a product that they didn't know was here, but they're sure as heck going to come back to experience it."

