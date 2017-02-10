Local Hospital Heart Fair Teaches Valuable Lessons About Health

It was a little more than a year ago from Feb. 10, 2017 that Richard Holliday of Raleigh General Hospital was suffering from coronary artery disease.

He sought medical attention for his symptoms right away.

"I had some problems with my heart, shortness of breath," Holliday said. "So I went to the doctor, and she sent me straight to the doctor from there. She said she didn't like what she heard."

Holliday had two stents put in his chest. He said it helped him immediately, and taught him a valuable lesson about taking care of his heart.

"I've been very fortunate, very grateful with it," Holliday said. "And I've tried to control my diet and so forth, because that is a big part of it."

Medical professionals like Yosely Cruz-Fernandez at Raleigh General Hospital help out at events like the 2017 Heart Smart Fair to remind the community about ways to keep a healthy heart.

She told 59News it comes down to responsibility. It's important to have your blood pressure checked frequently because it can avoid long term heart problems.

"There are a multitude of cardiac diseases that can be prevented if you can control your blood pressure," Cruz-Fernandez said.

Cruz-Fernandez said the best ways to maintain a normal blood pressure are to be active and control stress levels.

