Manslaughter case comes to a close in Beckley

The man who was admitted to killing Shaquille Clark in March 2015 was sentenced in a Raleigh County courtroom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Tevante Hoskins, who also goes by the name "bootsie," pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in November 2016. During the hearing on Friday, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Hoskins was originally charged with First Degree Murder, and was also facing a Wanton Endangerment charge for a shooting at an apartment complex. He was picked up during a traffic stop in November 2015.

Hoskins asked the judge if he could serve his sentence at a detention center for youthful offenders. That request was denied.