School bus in Dayton, Ohio hit and landed on it's side

A school bus in Dayton, Ohio last week, Feb. 2, 2017, was hit by an SUV knocking the bus on its side and sending students flying.

Students inside the bus range from ages 6-14, thankfully only one student on the bus had minor injuries. The bus driver was also injured.

According to the police, the 16-year-old driver of the SUV stopped at a stop sign, but failed to yield to the right-of-way to the school bus. The driver, as well as, the passenger suffered minor injuries.