"Skip the Line" DMV kiosk set up in Beckley

West Virginians can now do some of their DMV business at the Sheetz in Beckley. A "WV DMV Now" kiosk is set up at the Sheetz on Eisenhower Drive. It allows people to renew their vehicle registration in minutes.

The DMV launched the kiosk at the State Fair of WV last year. The first one was set up in the Shops at Kanawha Mall in Charleston. That one is only available during regular business hours. The two new locations in Beckley and at Star City Sheetz in Morgantown are available 24-hours a day.

"Vehicle registration renewals are one of DMV's most requested business transactions," said Commissioner Pat Reed. "These kiosks, with touch-screen monitors and easy instructions, will allow customers to complete their transaction in just minutes, including printing the registration card and decal."

Commissioner Reed said there will be more kiosks available in the coming weeks. They will be set up across the state and allow people to perform motor vehicle transactions instantly.