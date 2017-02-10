Driver dies delivering coal in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Driver dies delivering coal in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia mine safety authorities say a 54-year-old coal truck driver has died from injuries he suffered last week in Logan County.

The Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says the loaded truck driven by Franklin Vannoy Jr. of Delbarton unexpectedly overturned while he was delivering coal to the Greenbrier Minerals Elk Lick Loadout dump site about 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 3.

He was a driver for Stacy Equipment & Repairs Inc.

The office says its inspectors are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.