Rebuilding Rainelle Efforts Continue Through Cold Weather

In these frigid temperatures it's hard to imagine being outside for longer than a few minutes, unless you're part of the teams rebuilding homes in Rainelle.

"I told them if they weren't comfortable getting up there to put the trusses on they certainly didn't need to, and it was supposed to be clear today so we could just do it then. I drove by an hour and a half later and they were putting the last truss on so who am I to say no," says Appalachia Service Project Site Director Chis Schroeder.

Nearly the entire outer shell of Appalachia Service Project's 20th home in Rainelle is complete. That is all thanks to Christian Aid Ministries. They've been powering through cold weather for 24 hours.

Christian Aid Ministries may be able to work through the cold, but a lot of other groups haven't had to. Houses have been built through the winter months with very little poor weather to speak of. ASP officials say that is helping them reach their goal, and quickly.

"I don't know if there's some sort of other force at work that's letting us do this, there very well might be. Even around Thanksgiving last year we were well ahead of where we were expecting to be at that point. Christmas, same thing and right now, same thing," adds Schroeder.

Appalachia Service Project says they have ten more homes they're looking to construct in Rainelle, plus five in the Richwood area. They have also fixed six homes that were damaged- but not destroyed- in the flood, and have three more to go.