Rainelle Protection Program Underway in Greenbrier County



The Rainelle Protection Program is underway in Greenbrier County.



The West Virginia Conservation Agency completed preliminary work on the Boggs and Sewell Creek channels. The organization was in Rainelle surveying the land around those two creek beds. The goal of the project is to remove sediment from the creeks to prevent future flooding.

"We're really excited about this. This is a major, major effort in helping so it won't flood, to the devastation it was, again for this year as long as we keep the creek beds maintained which we will make a promise to do that," says Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton.



Next, the Army Corps of Engineers will review measurements taken by the WVCA and determine how much sediment must be removed, how much erosion has occurred over time, and more. The next phase is expected to start in June.