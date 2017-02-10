Entries sought for 2017 Farming Heritage Award

The State Fair of West Virginia and the West Virginia Farming Bureau are asking families to enter for the 2017 Farming Heritage Award. The award is presented to a family that maintains its rural lifestyle by contributing to the community, acting as role models, dedicating time to efficient agricultural production and maintaining the upkeep of their form through generations.

The award will be presented at the State Fair. Winners receive free admission to the fair, an overnight stay, and a Natural Stone Sign with the family's name. The also will receive preferred parking at the fair and an award luncheon.

To get an application call Joan Harman at the West Virginia Farm Bureau at 800-398-4630 ext. 360, sending an email to joanh@wvfarm.org. or going to www.wvfarm.org. They are also from the State Fair of West Virginia by calling Kimberly Dillon at 304-645-1090, emailing kimd@statefairof wv.com or visiting statefairofwv.com/fair/scholarships-awards/. All entries must be postmarked by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017.