Fayette County child injured in accidental shooting

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on Prudence Road just outside of Oak Hill.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a 5-year-old child was taken to Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies believe the victim was accidentally shot by a younger sibling. Deputies tell 59 News the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other details have been released.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and the Child Protective Services Unit of the Department of Health and Human Services.

