Double murder comes to a partial conclusion in Fayette County court

A double murder that happened in Oak Hill nearly three years ago came to a partial conclusion on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Fayette County Circuit Court. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah said in a press release on Thursday that one man charged in connection to a fatal fire was sentenced to five years in prison.

On March 23, 2014 a structure fire was reported at a home on Gatewood Road. When firefighters from the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department entered the residence, they located and rescued two women, both of whom suffered extensive burn injuries in the fire. Both women were transported to the Burn Unit at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

One of these victims, Cheryl Ward, died the following day. The other victim, Jamie Castillo, died from her injuries on July 6, 2014.

Investigators from the West Virginia Office of the Chief Fire Marshal and from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office were able to determine that this fire had been intentionally started. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner classified the manner of death for both women as "homicide."

Following an investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia Office of the Chief Fire Marshal, criminal indictments were returned in September of 2015 against William Eugene Dixon, Sr., 57, of Oak Hill and Jonathan Lee Jones, 29, also of Oak Hill, in connection with these murders.

Jonathan Jones, entered a guilty plea in the Fayette County Circuit Court to the felony offense of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder. On Wednesday, February 8, 2017 he was sentenced to five years in prison for this offense. A trial date for Dixon has not yet been set, due to his medical condition.