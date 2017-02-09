Congressman Celebrates Stream Protection Act Repeal With Miners in Fayette County

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) was in Fayette County the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2017 celebrating the House and Senate's repeal of the Stream Protection Rule.

Jenkins made an appearance at the Republic Energy Mine near Scarbro. He was telling miners how the repeal of the Obama Administration's Stream Protection Rule has potentially saved thousands of miner jobs nationwide.

The congressman said the act wouldn't have helped the environment.

"While it has a warm and fuzzy sounding title, it was really a federal government takeover of what's already doing a good job at the state level," Jenkins said.

Critics of the rule said it would have wiped out a third of the remaining coal industry jobs in the United States. It was repealed by the House last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 and passed the Senate last Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

The repeal is now on the president's desk to be signed into law.

