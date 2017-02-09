Bluefield WV Police Raising Money For 2 More K-9s

Officers at the Bluefield Police Department are looking to add 2 more K-9s to their force. Thor is 1 of the 2 K-9s currently protecting the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia. Sgt. Brian Copenhaver is Thor's handler. They have been working to get drugs off the streets.

Copenhaver said, "From June until now, we've been able to seize over $100,000 worth of narcotics in the area so they've done a great deal of interdiction work. They've been a valuable asset and right now we're only being able to run them on 2 different shifts. We run 4 shifts here. What we would like to do is to have a K-9 on each shift to where there's a dog available 27/7."

Thor is a little more than 2 years old and Sgt. Copenhaver said he is a very social dog. People in the community can pet him but it's always important to ask the handler first.

Copenhaver said the K-9s keep people from assaulting officers and also keeps suspects from running away. People in the community like Bevilda Hale are glad about it.

Hale said, "I think it's very good that they are getting more K-9s because we need protection."

If you would like to donate you can call the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department at 304-327-6101.