Raleigh Sheriff's Department Works to Catch Internet Predators

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department has joined the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives working with the national program said this is something that will help them provide a safer environment here in West Virginia.

Joining this task force gives deputies access to more technology to track down sexual predators hiding behind their computers. "With this technology it will give us tips of what's going on and more leads to investigate and things like that," said a Detective with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, Phil Gunther.

This program investigates crimes like child pornography and child exploitation crimes. The Raleigh County Sheriff, Scott Van Meter, initiated this partnership and believes it will be a great asset for his deputies.