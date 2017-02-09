Two women arrested in Mercer County knife fight

Amanda Hunter and Kerry Worthington are charged with battery after a fight over a 'mutual boyfriend.'

A fight between two women from Hiawatha, WV escalated quickly when they each grabbed a knife. Deputies in Mercer County were called to home on Arista Mountain Road on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

According to investigators, Amanda Hunter and Kerry Worthington got into a fight over a mutual boyfriend. During the fight each woman grabbed a knife. Deputies said that despite the weapons, neither woman was stabbed but they both received superficial cuts. Their injuries were treated by emergency responders at the scene.

Both Worthington and Crane were arrested as a result of the fight. They were each charged with Battery and arraigned. They were released on bond.