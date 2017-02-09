WVDOH announces upcoming road closure in Greenbrier County

Coffman Hill Road will be closed beginning February 15th, according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer. The section of the closed road will extended 2.6 miles from the junction at US 219 to the junction at Honaker Cemetery Road.

The closure is due to a brush cutting and removal work project set to begin on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. According to the WVDOH, the work will take approximately three weeks to finish

Coffman Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between 8:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, but all local traffic will have access to private properties along the road.