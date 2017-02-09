Houston Texans are coming to the Greenbrier

Southern West Virginia is becoming a hot spot for spring training in the NFL and 2017 is no exception. On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 the Houston Texans announced on their web site that they will be holding their training at the Greenbrier Resort this summer.

The Texans are the fourth team to use the Sports Performance Center since it was built in 2014. Other teams that have used the facilities are the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Super Bowl 51 winners, the New England Patriots.

According to the article on the Texans web site, this is the first time the team will hold training camp off-site. The actual dates the Texans will be at the Greenbrier have not been released at this time.