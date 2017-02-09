Arrest made in Bluefield shooting investigation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in Bluefield shooting investigation

Posted: Updated:
Donavan Thomas is accused of attempted murder and malicious wounding in a shooting that happened on Highland Ave. in Bluefield, WV in November 2016. Donavan Thomas is accused of attempted murder and malicious wounding in a shooting that happened on Highland Ave. in Bluefield, WV in November 2016.

An investigation into the shooting of two women on Highland Ave. in Bluefield, WV leads to an arrest.  Donavan Thomas, 19, of Bluefield was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.  He is charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding and four counts of Wanton Endangerment.

The shooting happened on Nov. 28, 2016.  Caitlyn Lewis, 17, and Corinna Williams, 20, were shot while they were in a vehicle on Highland Avenue.  According to deputies, Lewis and Thomas were dating.  The suspect told police that there was someone shooting at them and he was returning fire when he hit the women.  Police said they have been unable to verify if there was another shooter involved.

The women were in critical condition after the shooting.  Investigators said, since that time, Williams has fully recovered. However, Lewis is paralyzed from the waist down.  Thomas is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.