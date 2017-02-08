Seniors celebrate Happy Hearts Day

Mercer County senior citizens celebrated Valentine's Day early with a morning of fun on Feb. 8, 2017 at the Annual Happy Hearts Day sponsored by the Commission on Aging.

Participates were given free heart screenings, refreshments and prizes. They enjoyed playing bingo and watching a performance by the Swinging Seniors line dancing group. Special guest speaker, Dr. Sunil Dhar from Bluefield Regional Medical Center, presented tips on keeping a healthy heart.

Marketing Coordinator at Glenwood Park Retirement Village, Susan Belcher said socialization and remaining active as one ages is important.

"If you can get out and about and just have a conversation with another person, have a good meal. It means so much to your physical health, your mental well being. It's just key as we age to be happier and healthier," Belcher said.

A Valentine's King and Queen were also named. Bruce and Elizabeth Blevins were crowned. The two have been married for 68 years.



