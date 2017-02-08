Mercer County works to clean up their community

The Keep Mercer Clean Campaign is getting ready to kick off their third annual month of service. The cleanup will begin on March 20th and go through April 30th.

Over the last two years, volunteer crews have picked up over 40,000 tires and more than 500 tons of garbage from around the county, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett.

"In the past two years, we have continued to work to clean up Mercer County. Hundreds of volunteers, along with agencies, churches, civic organizations, schools, students and more have continued to show that we do love where we live and we are all vowing to keep Mercer Clean," Puckett said in a letter to Keep Mercer Clean partners.

Volunteers from any community are welcome to come out. If you are interested in participating please RSVP prior to Feb. 13th by contacting Litter Control Officer, Joshua Parks (304)320-0036.