Greenbrier County grand jury returns indictments

The February session of the grand jury in Greenbrier County has released a list of those who were indicted. The jury returned 40 indictments for a variety of crimes from Sexual Assault to Embezzlement. More than 37-percent of the indictments were directly drug related. Many of those were for making meth or dealing heroin.

Among those indicted on meth charges is James Waddell. He was arrested back in January on charges of making meth. Stacy VanMeter was arrested at the same time. She was indicted on a conspiracy charge.

Arraignment hearings are being held over the next two weeks. Judge Jennifer Dent will hold her arraignments on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and Judge Robert Richardson will hear the arraignments on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.