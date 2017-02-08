Cross country conspiracy sentencing in Beckley

Valerian Carter of Beckley, WV is sentenced in a conspiracy to bring drugs from California to West Virginia.

A West Virginia man is sentenced for his part in a drug connection between California and West Virginia. Velarian Sylvester Carter, 37, of Beckley, WV was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 6, 2017 on charges of Conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Carter admitted that he worked with multiple people between Jan. 2015 and March 2016 to bring meth from the Golden State to the Mountain State. Carter told the court that he was working with Daniel Ortiz-Rivera until June 2015 when Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Kansas. That lead Carter to begin working with Ortiz-Rivera's supplier.

He also confessed that he talked to a confidential informant about the logistics of bringing cocaine, meth and heroin to Charleston, WV. Carter was caught later that day with $28,000 in cash. On another occasion in March he arranged to pick up two pounds of meth in exchange for $12,000.

Carter was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison. There are several other defendants who have pleaded guilty in the investigation. Those people are still awaiting sentencing.