Greenbrier County Sheriff Settles in to New Role

It's been a few weeks since Greenbrier County Commissioners appointed a new Sheriff.



Since then, Bruce Sloan has been transitioning in to his new role as County Sheriff. Sloan worked closely with former Sheriff Jan Cahill for the last four years.

He plans to continue carrying out the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, as well as other existing teams. He also says he wants to expand and help the agency to grow with new ideas.



He says the transition has gone well and he is grateful for the support he's seen so far. "I have had a lot of support from the public since the appointment and I'm very appreciative of that. Number one, I appreciate the County Commissioners for having the confidence in me to put me in this position. I've been very pleased with the support from the community and the public and that means a lot to me," says the new Sheriff.