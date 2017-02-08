U.S. Marshals need help to find tattoo-covered sex offender - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

U.S. Marshals need help to find tattoo-covered sex offender

PETERSBURG, VA (WAVY) - U.S. Marshals need help to find a convicted sex offender recently released from a Virginia prison.

Marshals say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on Thursday, Feb. 2. He was supposed to check into a transitional center in Texas that day, but he never showed up.  It’s not clear where he is now.

Stager’s last known location was in Petersburg. He has no specific ties to Hampton Roads, but Marshals said it is possible he is in the area or has recently traveled through the region.  Stager has known connections to multiple states around the country. He has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, according to Marshals.

Marshals say Stager is a white or Hispanic male, about 145 pounds, 5 feet 8 inches tall with blond or strawberry hair. He has tattoos on his face, head, neck, back and left foot. Anyone with information about Stager’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

