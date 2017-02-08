Wyoming County man arrested on bond violation

New charges are filed against a man who was released on bond for a laundry list of crimes. According to Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, Medwin Willard, 37, was arrested for a bond violation at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

When investigators arrived on the scene to make the arrest, they found Suboxone strips and Marijuana packaged for sale. They also found an undisclosed amount of cash. Willard was charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is also facing the bond violation. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.