NEW DETAILS: Murder investigated in Mud Fork

David Perry, Sr. is accused of murder in the death of his step-son Robert Crabtree in the Mudfork area of Tazewell County, VA.

A murder investigation is under way in Tazewell County. Robert Crabtree, 49, died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center shortly after a fight with his stepfather, James Perry, Sr on Tuesday February 7, 2017. It happened in the Mud Fork area at around 9:30 p.m. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said 68-year-old Perry is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Hieatt said Perry reportedly used a shotgun to kill Crabtree.

"This is why we always train and talk about how domestic situations can be so deadly and so violent," said Sheriff Hieatt. "A domestic situation sometimes isn't just two people disagreeing and yelling at each. Other things can very easily escalate and turn into a deadly situation."

The shooting happened on Mud Fork Road and deputies said they do not know why Perry and Crabtree were arguing in the first place. Hieatt said they are working with Crabtree's mother on the investigation.

"She was in the house and we're working with her," added Hieatt. "Our prayers go out to her and the other families. Just that this had to happen within their family."

David Hale said he often comes to fish at Falls Mills Dam, just yards from where the shooting happened.

"Just don't seem like an issue you'd have in a place like this," stated Hale. "I mean this is the kind of place you come to get away from stuff like that. Peace and quiet and silence and two angry people have to disrupt it."

We are told Crabtree lived downstairs in the home and Perry and Crabtree's mother lived upstairs.

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 UPDATE:

A man is accused of shooting and killing his step-son in Tazewell County on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Deputies were called to the Mudfork area at around 9:30 p.m. over a report of shots fired. Deputies said the incident started as an argument and turned to murder after one person pulled a gun.

James David Perry, Sr., 68, is charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. He apparently shot and killed 49-year-old Robert Crabtree. The two lived in the same house. Crabtree lives downstairs and his mother and step-father, Perry, lived upstairs. There is no word on what the two men were arguing about.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tazewell County Sheriff tells 59News one person is dead, and another in police custody after a shooting Tuesday night (2/7/17) in Tazewell County.

The shooting happened in the Mud Fork area.

The shooting happened in the Mud Fork area.