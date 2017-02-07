West Virginia State of the State Preview

The folksy style of Governor Jim Justice will come to the House floor in a most unusual way. Instead of delivering his State of the State address from the rostrum, with other leaders - Justice will stand alone at this podium on the House floor. He will use a white board, to highlight his agenda. There will be no formal speech; just an outline of notes.

"I think it's amazing. I'm kind of excited to see it myself. Normally, you know, you think politicians are stuffed-shirts. You know you see them behind a podium using a teleprompter," said Del. Ed Evans, (D) McDowell.

"And maybe if he's going to hold class and teach us a few things, that might be the proper way of doing it," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

Governor Justice is no stranger to unusual approaches, bringing an ax and a tackle box to his Inaugural address, to highlight the tough economic times for West Virginians.

"Well look, he likes to talk directly to the people. He's not someone who feels like he needs to be in an ivory tower. He likes to talk directly to the people. You see that in him when he's traveling around the state," said Grant Herring, the Governor's Press Secretary.

Despite a colorful approach, lawmakers want to hear specifics from the Governor.

"We're going after major tax reform. We thing that that is a key part of bringing economic growth to West Virginia. >and education reform is going to be an important part of the mix this year as well," said State Sen. Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur.

No other Governor has delivered the State of the State in this manner.

"Even some Republican lawmakers like the Governor's unconventional approach to the speech saying - after all - that Jim Justice is a very unconventional politician," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.