Body of Missing Marshall University Student Found

BARBOURSVILLE, WV -

The body of a missing Marshal University student is found along the riverbank.

According to the Barboursville Mayor, the Barboursville Fire Department found the body of Mitchell Higgins, 22, along the Guyandotte River.

According to the Barboursville Fire Department, there was traffic accident on February 4, 2017 at around 4 a.m. on the I-64 Bridge that spans the Guyandotte River.

They believe that Higgins went over the retaining wall and and into the river.

Higgins was a Marshall University student from Sistersville, WV in Tyler County.

