Local educators react after Betsy DeVos is confirmed as Secretary of Education

Betsy Devos has been confirmed as the next Education Secretary after Vice President Mike Pence cast his vote today in favor of DeVos. However many educators in the region are not happy about the new appointment. They fear her lack of experience working in public education could be a set back.

"I was very disappointed. I felt like the people of West Virginia had really spoke out against her nomination and I was disappointed that Senator Capito didn't seem to really listen to her constituents," said Angela Gilkerson, Meadow Bridge Elementary School Teacher.

Angela Gilkerson couldn't believe it when she first heard the news Betsy DeVos would be the next Secretary of Education. She doesn't think it's a step in the right direction for West Virginia.

"I think the biggest issue is she has no experience in the public education system. Honestly, she's not experienced enough to come in and teach in my classroom. So giving someone with no experience with the public education system at all, and that's what a majority of the kids in the United States are in. I just don't see how she can do that on a national level for the government," Gilkerson added.

DeVos was sworn into office just this afternoon. Soon after Vice President Mike Pence administered the Oath of Office for DeVos. Many educators like Gilkerson were adamantly against DeVos being the next Secretary of Education. However Pence said it was the easiest vote he's ever cast.

"I wasn't just voting for you. Having seen your devotion to improving the quality of education for some of our most vulnerable children across the nation for so many years, I was also casting a vote for America's children. I can tell you, my vote for Betsy Devos was the easiest vote I ever cast," said Vice President Mike Pence.

Other educators like John Quesenberry are still reeling from the appointment. He believes hiring a person with no experience in public education is an insult to public school faculty and staff.

"I actually felt like it was kind of a slap in the face to public. Educators all across the country with no education background or certification or even attending, or any of her children attending public schools, that she's going to be in charge of education policy for the entire company," said Quesenberry, Woodrow Wilson High School Teacher.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito voted in favor of DeVos. She released a statement saying in part, "As my voting record indicates, I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue. However, I do believe she is a passionate advocate for children and learning, and she will work hard to improve education for all students across West Virginia and the nation."

Senator Joe Manchin voted against DeVos.