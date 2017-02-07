State Leaders Look to Find Medium on Stream Protection Rule

As the coal industry in West Virginia recovers, state leaders are trying to find a solution that would also be environment-friendly.

The Obama Administration's Stream Protection Rule recently proposed to make it illegal for mining companies to put any waste in local waterways. Critics said it could have put the at least one third of the remaining coal jobs at risk nationally.

"We have been heavily regulated in most industries, heavily regulated in the coal industry," Austin Caperton, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection cabinet secretary, said. "And not all of it necessarily contributes to the environment of our state."

Caperton just took over as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection cabinet secretary.

He is working with Gov. Jim Justice to brainstorm legislation that would benefit the coal industry and the environment.

"I think that the laws and regulations of the federal government and the United States recognize that business, industry and the environment can co-exist," Caperton said.

The Republican-led House voted to repeal the Stream Protection Rule last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. It was passed by the Senate last Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

"What this is for is making sure the states have the responsibilities that we as Congress intended them to have, and that an agency does not take over without, really, any considerations for the state," Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Senator (R-W.Va.), said.

The repeal is now headed to the president's desk to be approved.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.