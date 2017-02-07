Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls make a comeback in Fairlea

A State Fair of West Virginia staple is making a temporary comeback to Greenbrier County.

Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls is in Fairlea making the sweet treats for the next week. This is the first time they've been back in the area this year.

The owners tell 59 News they love coming beck to Southern West Virginia.

"We just love the people here," Raymond Naeyaert, part owner of Cinn-Sational Cinnamon Rolls said. "Out of all the places we go, this is by far the most popular."

They're encouraging everyone to come out early because they might run out.

They'll be open from now until Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.