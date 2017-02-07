Good Samaritan Food Pantry Still Serving 3 Years After Fire In Richlands

It's been nearly 3 years ago that a fire destroyed a food pantry in Tazewell County. Boxes were loaded with food and ready to be handed out to those in need on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Director of the pantry Ralph Moon Mullins said they are doing even better than they were doing before the fire.

Mullins said, "The good Lord has blessed us. He really put us back in the shape we really better than we was before. Richlands is a giving town."

They have a used clothing store as well as a yard sale and proceeds from both go towards buying more food. The pantry serves about 12 to 15 hundred families in need within a 12 mile radius in Richlands. 3 years ago right after the fire, they rented a temporary space for about 6 months and only missed giving out food just 1 week. Co-manager Earl Addison said they appreciate any help from the community.

Addison said, "I think we're doing better than we ever did. I'm really pleased the Lord blessed us. We had 30 some churches when we started and we're down to about 7 or 8. We really need all the help we can get from the community."

Mullins said, "The Good Samaritan Food Pantry has been a blessing to our area. I don't know what the people in this area would do if we didn't have the food pantry here."

The food pantry has been around for about 20 years. If you would like to donate you can call the Good Samaritan Food Pantry at 276-963-9197.

