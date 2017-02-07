One Group of Women Stitch Together Hope for Flood Victims

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. - Although it's been nearly seven months since the devastating floods tore through our area, people haven't forgotten about those affected. One group of women in Meadow Bridge are stitching together smiles for those who were impacted.

After seeing the floods unfold right before their eyes- both Pat Hayes and Nancy Isaac felt they needed to do something to help the victims. "We didn't feel like we were able go clean a house, but we can quilt," said Organizers of Floods of Love, Pat Hayes and Nancy Isaacs.

With a little fabric and a lot love, more than a dozen women have come together stitching together hope for people in need. "If everybody lost everything they're going to need quilts as winter is coming on," said Hayes.

Despite the devastation, the flood brought these caring women together from all over. "We've got baptists, we've got people who don't go to church at all," said Hayes. "Once you give one away you get so excited to get back and make another one," said Isaacs.

They say they don't do this for the recognition. "It's a blessing beyond belief, we've been blessed more than anyone who has received a quilt," said Hayes.

Each quilt is marked "floods of love" because it comes from their hearts. "They're made with love, that's what makes them so special," said Isaacs.