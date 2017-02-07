Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center Gets New Lights

The installation of the LED lights at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center is underway. All 72 lights attached to the roof will be changed. And the difference between the old and new lights is astounding. John Daniel grew up in Beckley. He attended many basketball games in the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center. John Daniel, Partner in Sustainable Power Savings, said "Well we all know about the City of Champions and this is where it all happened. This is the best that I've ever seen it look."

The new LED lights were paid for by a grant from the Carter Family Foundation. And they're only half way done installing the new lights and it already looks much brighter in the arena. Not only will the lights be brighter - they'll also last longer. Andrea Akers, the General Manager at the convention center, knew the older lights just weren't cutting it. She said " They're just older. They don't provide adequate lighting for a space this large and they burn out frequently."

John takes pride in his hometown arena and wants it to be the best. He told us " Well it's like I say, it's where we grew up and we want our arena to be the best in the state because we have the best team in the state."