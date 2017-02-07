Bodyworks Helping Operation Warm

Bodyworks presented a check to the Beckley Firefighter Union 795 to go for Operation Warm. Operation Warm gives brand new winter coats to kids in need. The coats are made in the USA. And the firefighters gave out 117 coats to all the kids at Beckley Central Head Start. The check will get another 65 coats for kids next year. Rick Fisher, President of Beckley Firefighters IAFF Local 795, told us " All kids deserve that opportunity you know to have a coat. They don't have a coat and they're cold in the winter, you know, plus it you know like i said it gave us the opportunity to reach out to the community." It was the first year that the Beckley firefighters took part in Operation Warm and they plan to continue it for 2017.