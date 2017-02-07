Pantili Player of the Week

Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13.

Concord University Junior infielder was selected as the Mountain East Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. Frazier and the Mountain Lions took three of four games against the UVa.-Wise Cavaliers over the weekend where Frazier batted 8-for-13.

Panthers left tackle Michael Oher has reportedly been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville last month. He was cited with misdemeanor assault. WSOCTV.com, WKRN.com, and The Tennessean all reported the news about Oher, who is best known for the book and film "The Blind Side," which was based on his life. Oher also played for the Ravens and Titans. According to The Tennessean, which described the incident below, the Uber d...