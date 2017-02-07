Pantili Player of the Week - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

By Celeste Ritchason, Web Content Producer
The Pantili Mitsubishi Player of the Week is sophomore forward, Emily Saunders.

Saunders posted a Double-Double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Earlier in the week, she blew everyone's mind scoring 30 points and adding 29 rebounds on Wednesday.

Big Atlantic Classic wrapped up on Saturday and the Wyoming East Lady Warriors took home the hardware in the bracket with an overtime win over St. Albans. 

