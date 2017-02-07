Congressional leaders comment on DeVos confirmation

President Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, was confirmed by thee U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The vote was split 50-50, leading to the deciding vote to be cast by Vice President Mike Pence. Senators and Congressmen from Virginia and West Virginia issued statements regarding the confirmation vote.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voted for DeVos. She issued the following statement.

"As my voting record indicates, I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue. However, I do believe she is a passionate advocate for children and learning, and she will work hard to improve education for all students across West Virginia and the nation.

"Congress acted in a bipartisan way when it passed the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 to shift decision making authority away from federal officials in Washington and back to states, local officials, teachers and parents. I am confident Mrs. DeVos will keep the promise she made during the confirmation process to comply with this law. Mrs. DeVos has also provided assurances that she will not impose a school choice or voucher program on any state or school district, sharing my belief that such a mandate should not be required by the federal government.

"In addition, Mrs. DeVos has indicated she shares my commitment to the enforcement of all federal laws which protect the rights of students with disabilities. These laws, most importantly the Individuals with Disability Act or IDEA, are essential in ensuring students with disabilities gain access to, and succeed in a high quality education system.

"Every child, regardless of where they attend school, deserves an excellent education. I am confident that Mrs. DeVos will work hard to make that promise a reality."

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted against DeVos. His statement is as follows.

"As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place but as a Senator it is my job to evaluate a nominee's qualifications and determine if they can lead that agency. After meeting with Betsy DeVos, reviewing her experience and watching her hearing, I could not vote for her to be our next Secretary of Education.

"For many communities in West Virginia, our schools are more than just classrooms, teachers and textbooks. Our children in West Virginia learn more from their public schools than reading, writing and arithmetic. They're the heart of the community and a home away from home. They're a safe place to stay after school where no harm will come to you. They're a place where nutritional meals are served and healthcare services are provided by trusted school nurses. We need an education secretary that understands the challenges that students, teachers and schools in rural areas face. Betsy DeVos has spent her career working to privatize public schools, not investing in and improving them. The policies that she supports would divert already very limited public funds to private schools, reduce accountability from those schools, and significantly harm the public school system in a rural state like West Virginia. Betsy DeVos's views are not in tune with the needs of the students and families in my state. My opposition to Mrs. DeVos is not personal or political. It is principled. While she is Secretary of Education, I will continue to fight to protect funding for our schools and teachers and ensure equal access to a quality education for all of our students."

Virginia's U.S. Senators also weighed in about the confirmation vote. Mark Warner (D-VA) had this to say.

"The Senate voted today by the most narrow margin in its history to confirm a Secretary of Education who does not demonstrate a firm grasp on even th most basic education policy principles.

"Since Mrs. DeVos' nomination, tens of thousands of my constituents have expressed serious concerns about her focus on charter schools and voucherizing federal education dollars. Educators and parents of students with special needs are rightfully concerned, as am I, about Ms. DeVos' lack of understanding or even awareness of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

"During her confirmation hearing, she demonstrated a similar lack of awareness of federal education policies related to campus sexual assault and school safety.

"While I did not support Ms. DeVos' confirmation, I intend to hold her accountable for serving our students', teachers', parents' and school leaders' best interests, and I look forward to looking for areas of agreement where possible."

Sen. Warner previously announced he will vote against Attorney General nominee Jeff Session, Health & Human Services Secretary nominees Tom Price, Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin and OMB Director nominee Mick Mulvaney.

Virginia's other U.S. Senator, Tim Kaine (D-VA) also reacted to the vote. He is a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee. He issued his thanks to thousands of constituents who called, wrote letters and sent emails to his office to express their deep concern over DeVos' nomination.

"I do want to thank all of you," said Sen. Kaine. "More people contacted my office about her nomination than any other topic in my four years in the Senate. The stories that you shared and your energy will help us in the HELP Committee on oversight to make sure she doesn't do things that will harm our kids."

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) also weighed in on the confirmation with the following statement.

"Our nation's next Secretary of Education is tasked with advancing a mission of equity, access and accountability. That mission requires support for all students. Unfortunately, Betsy DeVos has failed to make a credible case that she will advocate for the 90 percent of students who attend our nation's public schools. Now that she has been confirmed, she has the duty to focus on the needs of all students and to uphold and enforce critical civil rights protections. I commend my colleagues in the Senate for their tireless work to thoroughly investigate Betsy Devos' record, on behalf of the communities we serve."