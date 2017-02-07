Deputies search for suspect in robbery investigation

A robbery suspect is on the run after an early morning robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Deputies said that Rosie's on Oakvale Road was robbed at 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the store clerk was pepper sprayed during the robbery and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses told detectives that the rubber was a white man with a groomed beard. He was about 5-feet 10-inches tall and was about an average weight.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8364. Watch here, on social media and on the air for more information as it becomes available.