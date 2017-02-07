Weather Apps & Smart Phones: Keeping You Informed

For years, we have been keeping our viewers up to date with local news and weather.

We have made our way from magnetic boards with stick on suns and clouds, to high resolution computer graphics...but the new technology does not stop there.

Thanks to this, we are able to keep you informed with up-to-date weather data in the ever-changing world of weather.

For example, the StormTracker 59 app allows you to follow storms with an interactive radar, get backyard-specific forecasts, and get other weather-related information such precipitation measurements and school closings.

We asked local resident Saul Harlow how phones and weather apps affect his day-to-day life.

"I work with kids, and the weather influences our physical activity for the day. We have to decide: are we going outside today, or doing something indoors?" Harlow said.

We also asked Mark Parsell, a worker for the Town of Athens, how he stays informed in the field with his phone.

"We play it by in the field once we get out. Sometimes, it changes from what they predict," Parsell said.

The importance of real-time updates matters, especially when you're outside.

Maura Casey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, also weighed in on the importance of having a meteorologist to interpret the output from computers.

"The models will go down a road, and that road might be completely off. A computer is not going to know better. So, while computers are great tools, there is still a role for the human meteorologist for a sanity check," Casey said.

Go to any Google Play store or app store, and there are hundreds of services available. But how do you choose? We recommend the StormTracker 59 app, which is updated by our staffed meteorologists.

StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Heidi Moore expanded on why a local news source can typically do better with forecasts than a more generalized source.

"Any app that takes human interpretation and incorporates it will typically out-perform any app that is computer generalized," Moore said.

Through technology, we can now send your hometown-specific forecasts directly to your smart phone to help you plan out your day.