Talcott Volunteers to Meet With State Fire Commission About Potential Fire Station Opening

The Talcott community continues its push to bring a new fire department to the town.

It would replace the old Greenbrier Valley Rural Volunteer Fire Department that was shut down in March, 2016. Volunteers like Bill Costomiris, board of directors member, have been working to get the building and equipment ready for State Fire Marshal's inspection.

"We have basically gutted the inside of the old building," Costomiris said. "We took out the old office, we took out the kitchen equipment."

Costomiris and others with the proposed Talcott Fire Department including Quentin Fowler, appointed chief, are preparing for a meeting with the State Fire Commission on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Charleston. They submitted an application to complete the first phase of two in mid January, 2017.

The building, equipment and staff would be considered up to standard for opening a new fire department in Talcott, if approved.

"Everything we've got is pretty much up to date," Fowler said. "There's still some thing's we're doing to the building as far as it's ready to go, we're just finishing up the wiring and moving some things around to meet code."

Several new volunteer firefighters have passed their training to become part of the new fire department in Talcott. The staff currently stands at 14 and must reach 20 to open.

The fire department also had to make upgrades to its fire trucks, and it stared by sending two of them into the shop for work, and purchasing another from the Lester Fire Department for $5,000.

Costomiris said the efforts toward officially opening up to serve the community have extended from beyond Talcott.

"We've had people here working on the weekends from Sandstone, from Pipestem, from over at Forest Hill, to down at Alderson," Costomiris said. "So the teamwork has become county wide."

The goal of the Talcott Fire Department's board of directors is to have their building ready for the State Fire Marshal's office to inspect by February 24. Fowler said there is hope the town's new fire department can be opened sometime halfway through the New Year.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.