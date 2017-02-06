Bradley PSD tells community be careful what you flush

The Bradley Public Service District said the sewer system is being clogged and damaged by things like grease and sanitary wipes.When grease is poured down a drain, the fats solidify and clog the sewer line, and when sanitary wipes are flushed, they get caught in the grease, and clog the line.

Scott Howell, General Manager at Bradley PSD said, "It's a costly battle, we actually have to spend extra money, sending people to maintenance these pumps and things because they do get clogged up with these baby wipes, and these sanitary wipes, and grease, and they have to be maintenanced more often."

Septic and sewer system can be damaged by material clogging the lines and that can cost money to repair.

Howells said just because an item says it's flushable, doesn't mean it will break down, and only flushing toilet paper is the safest option.

