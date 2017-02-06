Flu cases decline in the Mountain State

With these recent warmer temperatures, you might think cold and flu season is long gone. However that's not the case. 59 News spoke with one local Doctor in Beckley to see how the Mountain State is weathering this year's flu season.

Jaclyn Keller and her daughter haven't gotten the flu yet, but she believes that's because they've been so diligent about washing their hands.

"We take vitamins, wash our hands regularly, and use hand sanitizer," said Keller, Raleigh County resident.

A recent report from CNN says health officials all over the nation are still encouraging people to get their flu vaccines, even though cold and flu season is nearing the end. Dr. Ayne Amjad says typically November through February are the months when people are most prone to sickness, however flu cases are still lingering in many parts of the nation.

Amjad says if you are sick, there are ways to treat your symptoms and make sure your infection doesn't spread.

"To cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, to not touch your face if you've been out touching other objects. If you'r'e really sick stay away from other people who might catch it from you, especially younger people or older people," said Dr. Ayne Amjad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 12,000 cases of influenza A have been diagnosed across the nation. In fact, almost all 54 US states and territories are experiencing an increasing number of flu and flu-like illnesses.

However Dr. Amjad says flu cases are down in the Mountain State.

"Actually, not as much as last year for some reason, last year I saw a lot more. A lot of people are getting the flu vaccine, which is not 100% effective, but it helps. I have not seen to date as many as last year," Amjad added.

